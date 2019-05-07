Warning: This story contains disturbing content. Scroll to the end for helplines for mental health services.

A man who fatally set himself on fire at Parliament was protesting against "perceived injustices" in the Family Court, the coroner has ruled.

Zdenek "Sid" Hanzlik, 60, died in Wellington Hospital after setting himself on fire at Parliament on September 21 2017.

In inquest findings released today Coroner Peter Ryan ruled the Rotorua man's death a suicide.

Ryan's report says that Hanzlik was seen in the grounds of Parliament holding placards in an apparent protest at injustices in the Family Court.

He then poured flammable liquid over his head and body and set himself alight.

Passers-by helped by extinguishing the flames and administered first aid before emergency services arrived.

Hanzlik was transported to Wellington Hospital but died the next day as a result of his injuries.

Originally from the Czech Republic, Hanzlik was described by a friend as a "very political man" who thought all governments were corrupt and not to be trusted.

Hanzlik had trouble adapting to New Zealand's culture, the friend believed.

Hanzlik, having been raised in a country behind the Iron Curtain, tended to side with a communist way of thinking and values, the decision read.

His wife, who had four children with Hanzlik, described her husband as being stubborn and someone who would argue with people that did not share his ideology.

Hanzlik's family also lived in Japan before returning to New Zealand from the Czech Republic in 2012.

He lived in the South Island before moving to Rotorua after Hanzlik lost his job.

In 2013, Hanzlik's wife obtained a protection order against her husband after she and her children grew frightened of him.

She also obtained a parenting order, which restricted Hanzlik's access to his children and permitted only supervised visits.

Police later prosecuted Hanzlik several times for breaching the protection order. He was also charged with breaching the terms of a supervision order but successfully appealed the charge.

Hanzlik would go on to ask for a review of the Family Court's decision to restrict access to his children, with the appeal heard in March 2017.

It was, however, declined and the restrictions against Hanzlik remained.

Hanzlik unsuccessfully attempted to appeal the decision himself but his legal correspondence was described by his former lawyer as "generally unintelligible".

As his marriage dissolved, Hanzlik began carrying out silent protests on the Parliament grounds.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202