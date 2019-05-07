Four people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping a Wellington woman.

Two of the alleged abductors are men, aged 27 and 30, and have also been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two women, aged 26 and 35, are facing charges over kidnapping alone.

The incident occurred in the Wellington CBD in the early hours of March 13.

"A team of officers and police support staff have been working diligently since this incident took place and today conducted two search warrants – one in central Wellington, the other in the eastern suburbs," said Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee.

"Four people have been arrested and a number of vehicles seized," he said.

All four are due to appear in Wellington District Court this afternoon.