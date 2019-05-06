A man on trial over the alleged rape of a woman in a Napier hotel room says he "laughed" when he saw an explicit photograph of the two of them posted on Facebook.

Joshua Craig Pauling, 30, and Jason Robert Trembath, 30, are on trial in the Napier District over the picture and alleged offending that happened on the night it was taken.

Police were made aware of the picture on social media, taken on August 14, and arrested the pair.

They are both accused of rape, sexual violation and unlawful sexual connection.

Trembath has admitted making and being party to an intimate visual recording.

Pauling has denied that charge.

Pauling and the woman met on Tinder days before the August awards night. Once the event was over, he and the woman went back to her hotel and Trembath joined them later.

The Crown alleges both men had sex with the woman in the hotel room while she was too intoxicated to give consent.

Trembath then took a photo of Pauling "straddling" the intoxicated woman before posting it to Facebook and texting it to work colleagues.

Both defence counsels told the jury yesterday that both men believed the sex was consensual.

In a police interview played to the court on Thursday, Pauling told Detective James Forgie that he laughed the photograph off after realising it had been posted to social media.

"I was quite embarrased about it..." he said.

"I've got a good sense of humour so I kind of laughed it off – not that it was funny to her."

Pauling said he and the woman went back to the woman's hotel where they had a drink and then slept together.

He said he was intoxicated and had been in contact with Trembath who arrived at the hotel shortly before midnight.

Earlier, Detective Robin Parker read notes taken from a police intervew in December 2017 after visiting Trembath in Rotorua.

Trembath told Detective Parker that he had slept with the woman, but it was consensual and she "seemed like she was enjoying it".

Prior to going back to the hotel, he said that Pauling was "pretty drunk" and that he was going to look after him, but the woman said no and that she was staying in a hotel.

"About half an hour later there was a lot of communication between me and her I was trying to find out if Josh was okay. I asked if it was okay to come over and she said it was fine."

Trembath said he slept in the spare room upstairs and then left early the next morning after his fiancee picked him up.

The trial continues.