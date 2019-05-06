A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car in Westport.

The police said they were told of the crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Brougham St (State Highway 67) and Domett St at around 5.50 this evening.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being Investigated.

The road is closed and could be for some time.

Diversions would be put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for St John said it had sent two ambulances to the crash.