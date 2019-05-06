Victoria University has decided it won't legally challenge the Education Minister's decision to reject its name change proposal, but it will be adopting a new branding strategy.

The branding refresh will see the university emphasise the word 'Wellington' in its name.

It's hoped that will firmly link the university's identity to its location in the Wellington region.

The university's council has unanimously agreed on the move.

The cost of the rebrand will be several hundred thousands of dollars, Vice-Chancellor professor Grant Guilford.