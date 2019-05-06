A man miraculously escaped death after the front of his car was sliced in two when it smashed into a power pole.

The driver, in his 20s, crashed his light blue sedan on Batty Rd in Kingseat at about 12pm.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter co-pilot Vasya Makhinko said the front of the vehicle was "sheared off" on impact with, the pole just in front of where the driver was sitting.

A photo of the crash scene shows the front half of the older style car lying upside down on the road metres away from the rest of the car.

The car was split in two by the impact. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and transported the man to Auckland Hospital with multiple injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Craig Dally said a fire crew was called to assist, but the person was not trapped in the car so crew did not have to cut him out.

The Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit is investigating. Batty Rd is closed and diversions are in place.