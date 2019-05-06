A teenager from Bay of Plenty visiting Wellington has been admitted to hospital with measles.

It's the first confirmed case in the capital since recent outbreaks in other parts of the country.

There have been 20 confirmed cases of the disease in Bay of Plenty since the start of April.

The female patient had been in the Wellington region for about two and a half weeks before being hospitalised, Regional Public Health confirmed.

"The patient has been in Bay of Plenty prior to coming to the Wellington region.

"There's been cases of measles in other parts of New Zealand including South Canterbury, Auckland, Northland and Bay of Plenty as well," Medical Officer of Health Dr Craig Thornley said.

Regional Public Health was following its usual process to try to determine those who might have been exposed to the patient, he said.

"The most important way to prevent measles is to have the measles, mumps, rubella, or the MMR, vaccine given on time."

Thornley said two doses of the vaccine was 99 per cent effective in preventing measles.