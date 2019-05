A person has died after a two-car crash on State Highway 3 south of Stratford this evening.

Another person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Diversions are in place on SH3 at the corner of Mountain Rd and Bird Rd, Cardiff.

Police say they were called to the scene about 8pm after reports a person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

A witness said one of the cars seemed to have caught fire after the collision.

Fire, ambulance and police are all now at the scene.