Police are wanting to speak to the good Samaritan who helped two men after they were assaulted in the early hours of Saturday in Invercargill.

The victims were on the corner of Clyde St and Crinan St between 2.30am and 3am when a vehicle blasting loud music stopped and two men who were passengers got out.

"The vehicle pulled over and the suspects have gotten out, assaulted the

victims, and returned to the vehicle and driven off," Senior Constable Jordan Edwards said.

One of the men who was assaulted was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Edwards said police wanted to speak to a member of the public who gave the victims

a ride after the assault and to anyone who may have witnessed it.

• Anyone with information is urged to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400 quoting file number 190505/1648, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.