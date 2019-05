Three Lotto tickets are each worth $333,333 - sharing First Division in tonight's draw.

Those tickets were bought from Countdown Tauranga, Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop Tauranga, and Windsor Stationery & Lotto in Invercargill.

They are this evening's biggest winners - PowerBall and Strike Four eluding players and jackpotting to Wednesday night.

PowerBall will be worth $5 million, and Strike 4 $400,000.