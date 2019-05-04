Keep the coat on the hook and the gummies at the door — another mild, settled week is on the way for much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said the country was still under the high pressure that had, in recent days, kept the temperatures mild and days mainly dry.

"There's not a lot of change. It will continue to be fine [during the day] and cloudy in the morning and evening ... and the edges around the coast will continue to get a few showers."

Fog yesterday morning disrupted air services out of Auckland Airport, with more than 100 flights either cancelled or delayed.

The fog could return this morning, particularly in Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupō and Taumarunui, and possibly Auckland, but probably wouldn't be as bad or as widespread at yesterday, Oosterwijk said.

Today could also start with some showers in Northland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, and in Otago and Southland, but otherwise the country would be dry.

Temperatures would continue to be mild, with highs around 20C in the North Island and top half of the South Island today, including 20C in both Auckland and Christchurch, and 18C in Wellington. Even the deep south wouldn't be too chilly, with Invercargill expecting a high of 15C.

It would remain mild this week, and overnight temperatures were expected to increase too as the ongoing settled weather warmed the country up.

However, the temperatures were not extraordinary.

"It's definitely mild, but no place is ridiculously warm. It's on the warm side of average."

Overall it was a "no change" kind of week — and that was a good thing, Oosterwijk said.

"Enjoy the mild weather while it stays around. Winter will be here soon enough."

Today's weather

Whāngārei: Cloudy periods with the odd shower in the morning, 21C

Auckland: Cloudy periods with isolated showers in the morning. 20C

Hamilton: Some cloud or fog morning and night, otherwise fine. 20C

Tauranga: Fine, 20C

Wellington: Cloudy periods, with isolated morning showers, 18C

Nelson: Morning cloud, then fine, 19C

Christchurch: Fine, with high cloud, 20C

Queenstown: Cloudy, 16C

Dunedin: Light rain at times, 18C