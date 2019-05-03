A man has been arrested after allegedly leaving a fake explosive device at Dunedin Airport earlier this year.

The hoax device was found on the airfield on Sunday, March 17, two days after the Christchurch terror attacks, closing the airport and causing significant disruption as an international flight was turned around to Australia and domestic flights diverted.

Defence Force personnel rushed to Dunedin from Christchurch to neutralise the device, which police said at the time was (or was inside) a black bag, described as a laptop bag.

A note was also found at the scene.

Detective Sergeant John McDade said a 31-year-old man was arrested today.

He is due in Dunedin District Court on May 9 on a charge of taking an imitation explosive device into a security enhanced area.

"Dunedin Police investigators have worked closely with Aviation Security personnel at the airport, and are grateful for their assistance and advice,'' Det Sgt McDade said.