A Givealittle page set up to help a man shot in the head at a Waipa cafe on Anzac Day has raised almost $4000, as the injured man today moves from hospital to a rehabilitation clinic.

Jim Zheng was working at Karapiro Cafe and Gifts shop, 30 kilometres south-east of Hamilton, when he was shot just after 9am.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has name suppression and will next appear in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday next week.

Friends of Zheng wrote on the Givealittle page yesterday that funds raised would support Zheng and his family.

"The show of support that you have demonstrated for Jim and his family has been phenomenal. From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages, donations and love that you have given us.

"Tomorrow Jim will be moving from Waikato Hospital to Auckland, to start rehabilitation in a special facility. For Jim, his journey to recovery is really only just beginning. Thank you so much again for being a part of it."

The shooting was another case of "senseless gun violence", the friends wrote on the Givealittle page.

"The cafe is Cindy and Jim's pride and joy and should be a safe place, free of crime and violence ... [the shooting was a] terrifying violent act that almost killed Jim."