The man accused of murdering baby Karlos Stephens in 2014 has been remanded following a court appearance to confirm he had a lawyer to represent him.

Shane Claude Roberts, 59, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua today via audio visual link from Christchurch.

Karlos Stephens was 10-months-old when he died in Rotorua Hospital in November 2014 from severe head injuries.

Karlos and his twin brother were living with extended family at the time of his death on November 30.

Police re-opened an investigation into the baby's unexplained death in September. Roberts was charged with murder just weeks later.

At previous High Court appearances, Roberts entered a not guilty plea and told the court he wanted to represent himself.

Baby Karlos Stephens died from head injuries in Rotorua in November 2014. Photo / File

Roberts' previous lawyer Louis Te Kani withdrew from representing him in March and today Roberts was represented by his new lawyer Max Simpkins.

Roberts' trial is set down for November 4 but he could appear before the court for a callover before then if any issues arise.

Crown lawyer Amanda Gordon said they appeared to be on track for the trial date.