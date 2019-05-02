Two students have been charged with assault after a video surfaced online of a vicious attack in the street.

Southern District police confirmed a 14-year-old boy was due to appear in the Youth Court on Monday on an assault charge.

A second boy, 15, was due in Youth Court on Friday on two assault charges, as well as two charges unrelated to this incident.

Footage of the fight, which happened on Monday after school, was filmed by another student - and then sent to one of the victims.

It shows student punching and kicking in the head two students who don't fight back.

Other students can be seen crowded around watching the attack.

The principal and board of trustees of the school told the Herald in a statement yesterday: "The BOT and Senior Leadership Team are aware of the two off-site assaults involving [our] students that have occurred this week.

"We find the violence involved reprehensible and are saddened that some of our students have been victims of such violence.

"At all times we try to ensure the safety of our students and wish to ensure everyone that appropriate actions are being taken by the school and police."

A mother of one of the victims told the Herald that her 14-year-old son and his friend were involved in the incident.

It was the fifth time her son has been targeted in an attack.

"He went to school as normal on Monday ... all these boys followed my son and his friend [home] and bailed them up and wanted to fight them," she said.

The victim's mother said a student sent the video to her son after the attack.

She said she informed police and teachers about the incident and the school told her a student had been stood down.

Previously, police said in a statement: "Southern District Police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an assault at an Invercargill school.

"We've spoken to the victim's family and we're following positive lines of inquiry to locate those involved.

"We encourage people not to share the video but allow police to investigate, although we'd like to thank those who alerted us to the video to help us locate those involved."