A fine, sunny weekend is on the cards for most of the country, but forecasters say the chilly temperatures that have set in over the week are here to stay.

North Islanders can expect a fine day today, with maximum temperatures sitting around 20C.

Temperatures would drop as the sun went down, making for a cold night.

Aucklanders were in for a low of 10C, while spots around Hawke's Bay like Napier can expect temperatures to get down to 8C.

Heading into Saturday, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said things were looking good for most of the North Island.

There would be a sprinkling of rain over Saturday afternoon, but this is isolated to the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Western Taranaki.

"There'll be a bit of cloud up around Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast - otherwise Saturday will be a fine day."

James said the chillier temperatures that have had Kiwis reaching for that extra blanket this week are here to stay.

Ata mārie from Lake Rotorua! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/Uv1BLwHWZT — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 2, 2019

"It has been quite cold recently... It will be the same going forward."

A drop in temperatures was typical for this time of year, he said.

"Everyone's always surprised when the seasons change - even though it happens every year."

The weather wasn't looking quite as settled down south.

"At the moment there's a ridge of high pressure sitting over New Zealand, and a front coming on to the South Island," James said.

This meant some wet weather for South Islanders, he said, as well as a fair amount of cloud.

"That will mainly affect Fiordland and the West Coast - the east will be mostly dry."

The forecast for Sunday was similar over both islands.

In several areas the cloud will disappear, making way for a clear, sunny day.

A tranquil, dry start to May for most of Aotearoa 🌤️



Why? Much of the moisture near NZ will remain to the west, until after the 10th ✋ 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/JQDaEuBPLB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 2, 2019

Temperatures in Auckland and Northland could get up just above 20C. Wellingtonians could expect a high of 18C.

"There will be some isolated showers in the northern Bay of Plenty and the Kāpiti Coast near Wellington, but fine elsewhere," James said.

"There could be some morning low cloud about, or fog, in central areas."