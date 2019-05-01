New Zealand Police have celebrated a Kiwi cop's "classic" viral video's 10-year anniversary on social media.

Kiwis will always remember a cop's serious advice to a suspect that he should "always blow on the pie".

New Zealand Police celebrated the memorable moment on their Facebook page writing: "It's been 10 years since this classic Ten 7 moment went viral but the advice from New Zealand Police still stands."

The moment the police officer tells a suspect to "always blow on the pie." Photo / Police Ten 7

The genuine advice, which was captured on a Police Ten 7 episode in 2009, was given when a suspect tells a New Zealand police officer he was out buying a pie.

"I was just going up the road to get me a pie or something," the suspect told the police officer.

When the cop asked if he had any money the suspect said: "Yeah, about $3"

"Will that buy you a pie?" he questioned the suspect.

"Yeah, at the BP station," he replied.

The officer then asked in a serious tone: "It's 3 o'clock in the morning, you're buying a pie at the BP station, what must you always do?"

"What must you always do?" Photo / Police Ten 7

The confused suspect was not sure what to say until the officer said: "It's 3 o'clock in the morning, it's been in a warming drawer for about 12 hours. It will be thermal nuclear. You must always blow on the pie.

"Safer communities together," he said.

Many Kiwis commented on the social post by police saying that it's "gold" and it still "cracks them up" because the cop seemed so serious in the video.

"He seems extremely serious about pie safety," one person wrote.

Another added: "This is crucial stuff. Responsible policing and helping the community stay safe."