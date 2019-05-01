The Government is to pump $95 million into training hundreds of new teachers.

In a pre-Budget announcement today, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced $95 million would go towards a range of initiatives to address the teacher shortage.

The initiatives will add 2480 more teachers and support a total of 3280 teachers over the next four years, and will include incentives such as scholarships and contributions to the cost of living for students.

"Our commitment towards thousands of additional teachers will be a shot in the arm to our schools," Hipkins said in a statement.

Budget 19 funds 2480 additional trainee teacher places through:

• 1860 TeachNZ scholarships - fees and living costs for trainees studying in hard to staff subject areas,

• 300 Teach First NZ places to recruit graduates and professionals into low decile secondary schools where they teach while completing a postgraduate degree,

• 240 places in a new employment-based teacher education programme for secondary teachers, and

• 80 iwi-based scholarships.

It also supports 800 more beginning teachers into their first roles through the National Beginning Teacher Grant and the Voluntary Bonding Scheme expansion.

Earlier this year there was an increase in students going into the teaching profession, following a disastrous 43 per cent slump in the six years to 2016.

That six-year slump has led to a record teacher shortage which the Government has filled by bringing in 225 foreign teachers.

Almost one in every six Auckland schools started the school year this year with teaching vacancies.