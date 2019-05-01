Police officers, dogs and Search and Rescue teams are looking for a missing elderly Wellington man.

Shuyou Lin was last seen at his home on The Terrace at 3pm yesterday.

At the time he was wearing a grey jacket and pants.

He was possibly wearing odd shoes- a slipper and a running shoe, police said.

Temperatures were chilly in Wellington overnight with a low of 8C forecast.

The 82-year-old does not speak English and is known to walk to the Botanic Gardens.

Police have asked the public to contact them with information of any sightings.