A bus has crashed into a pole in central Auckland after the driver suffered a medical event.

There were about 10 passengers on board the red City Link bus when it crashed at 7.35pm.

None of the passengers have been injured but the crash has partially blocked the intersection of Mayoral Drive and Greys Ave, police said.

A bus crashed into a pole on Mayoral Drive after the driver suffered a medical event. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

A reporter at the scene said the driver had been taken out of the bus on a stretcher and was being worked on by paramedics.

The driver had been taken to hospital in a serious condition, the officer in charge said.

Police, St John and the serious crash unit are on scene and will be investigating the incident.

The public had been asked to avoid the area.