Toi Te Ora Public Health has confirmed two cases of measles in Taupō.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts to 14 since the start of April.

Taupō Hospital. Photo / File

"Our team is working to identify people who may have been in contact with each case," Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack said in a press release this afternoon.

It said that people who were at the locations listed in the table (below) in Taupō at the times listed, who were younger than 50 and unvaccinated were at risk of developing measles.

Advertisement

Times and locations for those at risk of infection. Image / Supplied

"In this case, please watch for the following symptoms of measles over the next week – fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash usually starting on the face before moving down the body."

Dr Shoemack said it was important everyone remained vigilant and looked for the signs and symptoms of measles, not just those who were at the places specified in Taupō.

Dr Phil Shoemack. Photo / Supplied

"If you think you or someone in your family/whānau may have measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor or Healthline first. Measles is one of the most infectious viruses, so it is important that we try to limit the spread."

Check your immunity to measles

Measles is an infectious viral illness that spreads easily from person to person.

It can be serious with about one in ten affected people needing hospital treatment.

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is very effective in preventing measles.

"It's important parents ensure their children receive their free routine MMR immunisations on time at 15-months and 4 years of age," Dr Shoemack said.

"If for any reason you have never had a dose of MMR vaccine now is the time to get one... After just one dose of MMR vaccine about 95 per cent of people will be protected from measles, and 99 per cent of people who have had two MMR doses will be protected from measles."

People born before January 1, 1969 are considered to be immune because virtually everyone got measles prior to the vaccine being introduced that year, and so this older age group does not need the measles immunisation.

It is particularly important to check your immunity if you are planning an overseas trip.

The Ministry of Health recently highlighted that since 2012, all outbreaks of measles in New Zealand were started by travellers bringing the disease from overseas.

There are currently significant measles outbreaks in many countries.

For more information

Toi Te Ora Public Health website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles

Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)

Immunisation Advisory Centre website: www.immune.org.nz

Ministry of Health 2019 measles outbreak information: www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles/2019-measles-outbreak-information

Ministry of Health website: www.health.govt.nz/measles

Don't Assume You're Immune website: www.getimmunised.org.nz