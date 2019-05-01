The tangi for David Poutawa and Margaret Luke and the five of their children killed in Sunday's highway tragedy will be held at Timikara Marae, at Moteo, in Hawke's Bay.

The whānau will be laying in state at the marae, about 10km by road west of Taradale, and the final service will be held there on Saturday starting at 11am, and followed by burial at Moteo Urupā.

The arrangements were confirmed today, soon after police had realeased the names of victims David Wiremu Poutawa, 42, Margaret Agnes Teowhare Luke, 35, Trinity Nivek Luke, 13, Chanley Tirohia Lavina Poutawa, 11, Jahnero Kevin Panapa Poutawa, 10, Akacia Lee Alexia Te Ana Poutawa, 8, and Khyus Isaiah Raurimu Poutawa, 7.

Also killed in the crash on State Highway 1 between Wairakei and Atiamuri, northwest of Taupo, was the sole occupant of a second vehicle, Jennifer Mary Rogers, 51, of Lower Hutt.

Margs Luke and David Poutawa were killed, along with five of their children, in a crash on State Highway 1, Atiamuri.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the two remaining members of the family.

The couple's 9-year-old son, David, remains in Waikato Hospital recovering from surgery after suffering serious injuries in the 10.30am crash near Ohakuri Rd at Atiamuri.

His 12-year-old brother, Legacy, was with grandmother Sherilyn Poutawa on the day of the crash. Poutawa spoke of the whānau's grief during a press conference at the hospital yesterday, describing losing seven loved ones as "devastating, a shock".

"No words can fully describe the agony, the anguish that our whānau are experiencing at this time."

Dave Poutawa with 7 of his children in July 2017. Photo / Facebook

Simplicity Bereavement Services yesterday set up the Givealittle page for the family which it wrote will "help the family with the care and upbringing of Legacy and David", as well any associated costs with the tangi and into the future.

The page says the family are facing an "unimaginable loss for a caring whānau".

Poutawa also thanked everyone - whānau, friends, work colleagues, schoolteachers, friends, neighbours - for their condolences, heartfelt aroha, prayers and thoughts.