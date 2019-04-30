A man is in a serious condition in Waitakere Hospital after his kayak capsized near French Bay this afternoon.

Police were called at about 1pm today to reports of a kayak capsized in the water about 200m offshore from French Bay in Titirangi.

The Police Eagle helicopter helped police locate the kayaker and bring him safely back to shore, a police spokesperson said. Auckland Airport's hovercraft also assisted.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance treated a patient in Titirangi at 1.51pm and transported him to Waitakere Hospital in a serious condition.