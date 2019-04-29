

Whakatu's new well is finally complete, and its owner Stu Wilson couldn't be happier with how it's turned out.

It may have cost him more than he had hoped but he says he's happy with the outcome.

"Yea I've spent a fair few dollars on it - maybe more than I'd hoped.

"Hut nah I'm pleased with how it's turned out and with the backing of the community it's just another way to prove our point to council about the water."

The well was only opened a few days ago but has all ready gathered a lot of support online. Photo / Supplied

He spent thousands of dollars drilling a pipe about 34 metres into the ground to help set up his system for the community to offer unchlorinated water for locals.

The introduction of chlorination across all Hastings District's public water drinking supplies - including Whakatu - arose from the government inquiry into the Havelock North water contamination in August 2016.

Wilson said that he hadn't been at home a lot over the last few days to see how the system was going but having set up a Facebook page, 'Aqua Clear Whakatu', he has seen a lot of the reaction and positive comments about it.

Stu Wilson said the page has been great in voicing the opinion of the community and what people think about the council's idea of chlorinate the water. Photo / Paul Taylor

"That's gone crazy," he said about the page.

"I only started it about two or three days ago and it already has over 700 followers."

He said the page has been great in voicing the opinion of the community and what people think about the council's idea to chlorinate the water.

"It's been very helpful in getting the opinion of the community which will be great to take some of these comments to council because people really hate the chlorinated water."

But Wilson believes that the well can be beneficial for people in other ways not just providing non-chlorinated water.

"People have reverted to having to buy water which isn't very economical because it starts to add up and plus its wasteful buying all those bottles only going and throwing them away, now people can bring them and fill them up here."

He says he has no more plans to set up any more wells but believes what he's done is enough to put pressure on council and get them to open there eyes to what people want.

"I think I've made my point and the people have also made their point so it's just a matter of getting the council to deal with it and fix it."