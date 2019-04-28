A front that brought heavy rain to the west of the South Island has moved north.

"It has a series of cold fronts associated with it that are relatively briskly sweeping over the country during today and the early part of tomorrow," MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said.

The North Island is bracing for gusts as strong as 100km/h in Wellington.

The capital has this morning already had 17.6mm of its total forecast rainfall today of 19.8mm.

Rockfall on Ngauranga Gorge has been cleared.

The small slip blocked part of the left southbound lane making for a long trip into the city for commuters.

There are also heavy rain watches in Taranaki, Taumarunui and Taihape.

Further north, a strong wind warning is in place for the Hauraki Gulf and the area from Bream Head to Cape Colville.

MetService has lifted a heavy rain warning for Buller and Westland.

No further widespread heavy falls are expected although heavy showers are possible and thunderstorms are likely until late afternoon.

A heavy rain warning has also been lifted for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers.

But motorists are being urged to take care with snow expected on some roads including Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Road.

Between 1cm and 4cm of snow could settle.

"It won't be a very big dump but it could be significant for motorists," Haddon said.

Strong wind watches are also in force around Wellington and Wairarapa as the system makes its way over the North Island, Haddon said.

A large high is expected to come in early tomorrow which will clear any early showers away from Banks Peninsula, WeatherWatch has reported.

A few lingering showers may still affect northern Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

Most of the country is set to be dry by Wednesday.