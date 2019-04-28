Holidaymakers heading north on the Southern Motorway in Auckland rejoice, a crash which forced the closure of the motorway has been cleared.

NZ Transport Agency has cleared the road closure warning from its national traffic map and traffic cameras along the motorway show free-flowing traffic.

This afternoon a ute and a car collided after the Gillies Ave onramp on State Highway 1, blocking several lanes at first.

One patient was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after the crash about 5.30pm.

The crash forced the entire motorway to swell earlier tonight. Photo / NZTA

Elsewhere, a campervan hit a bank on SH1 between Puhoi Rd and the Northern Gateway Toll Rd north of Auckland city.

Police were alerted about 4.20pm but no blockages or injuries were reported.

NZTA said the incident happened shortly before 4pm and at 5pm it advised motorists to consider using SH16 as an alternative route.

However at 5.20pm it reported the crash had been cleared and traffic was free-flowing in the area.