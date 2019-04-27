Roads around Auckland are expected to clog as holidaymakers make their way home after the extended Easter and Anzac Day break.

People returning to the big city from the north should expect heavy traffic between Puhoi and Wellsford today between 10am and 7pm.

PLAN AHEAD: Expect heavy traffic southbound on #SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford TODAY from 10am-7pm. Check: https://t.co/tMhQ28qKDP to get tips relevant to your Easter/Anzac travels and enjoy a hassle-free drive to your destination. ^MF pic.twitter.com/6tEpyGakBf — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 27, 2019

Road users are advised to allow for extra time when travelling through this area.

For drivers travelling back to Auckland from the south on State Highway 1, delays are also expected between 10am and 7pm.

Advertisement

Congestion is also expected for southbound traffic on SH1 between 10am and 6pm.

New Zealand Transport Association spokesman Andy Knackstedt said people need to be prepared for clogged roads.

There is also a bit of rain in the forecast, Knackstedt said.

The Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29A near Tauranga remains closed after a vehicle was flung into the water.

State Highway 29A at Maungatapu Bridge is closed after they were alerted that railing along a section of the bridge is missing. Photo / John Borren

NZTA say a crane is en route for vehicle recovery so the road is likely to remain closed for another few hours and they would update when it reopens.

Road diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.