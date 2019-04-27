Two adults and two children were rescued from an overturned 4WD in a flooded river.

The four male occupants of the vehicle were apparently driving in the Hopkins River, near Lake Ohau, this morning when their vehicle rolled onto its side.

They were able to get out of the vehicle and onto its roof where they set off an emergency locator beacon.

The distress call was heard at around 9am and responded to by members of the Aoraki Mt Cook Department of Conservation Search and Rescue Team, as well as the Otago Rescue Helicopter.

A rescue helicopter hovers over the stranded vehicle in the Hopkins River. Photo / Supplied

Jono Gillan, Aoraki Department of Conservation Search and Rescue Team leader, said with heavy rain falling, the team used a rope system to reach the people stranded on the vehicle.

The helicopter was able to hover to pick the people up. The four were cold and wet and had been on top of the vehicle for two hours before the rescuers arrived on the scene at 11.10 am, Gillan said. It took 45 minutes to get them all into the helicopter.

The four - who were uninjured - were taken to a nearby hut, where they were picked up by the Otago Rescue Helicopter and taken to Mosgiel. They'd recovered sufficiently to be able to go home.

"Undoubtedly, the rescuers saved four lives today," Senior Search and Rescue Officer Tracy Brickles said.

"We ask people heading outdoors this weekend to make checking the forecast their first priority.

"MetService has a severe weather warning out for Fiordland, Westland, and the Canterbury Headwaters with heavy rain forecast. There are a few swollen rivers and lakes. When the weather's bad, extra care is needed."

The RCCNZ desecribed today's rescue as a "huge team effort".

"We'd like to thank the Aoraki Mt Cook Department of Conservation Search and Rescue Team, the Helicopter Line and the Otago Rescue Helicopter for the professionalism and skill they've demonstrated today.

"Today's rescue reinforces what we already know: distress beacons save lives. They're not just for trampers, hunters or boaties - distress beacons can be lifesavers for anyone who's heading into a remote location."

"As the saying goes, 'if you can't call for help, we can't rescue you'."