A house fire in west Auckland has been described as "well involved" by the fire service with a neighbouring property also in flames.

Six fire appliances are at the scene in Garton Drive Massey, said Scott Osmond from Fire and Emergency NZ.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Photo / Dean Purcell

Emergency services were called to the residential street at 2.32pm.

Osmond said there were no initial reports of people missing or trapped at the house but said it was too early to confirm.

More to come.