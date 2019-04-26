A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting at a Harley Davidson store in Auckland.

Akustino Tae, of Otara, faced Manukau District Court just before midday today.

The man shot in yesterday's incident was notorious gang member Josh Masters. He is in a critical condition at Auckland Hospital.

Armed police at the scene after victim taken to hospital. Video / supplied

The Herald confirmed last night with various sources that the victim was Masters, the president of the Killer Beez gang, who was released from prison in July.

Advertisement

Read more:

Manhunt after shooting at Harley Davidson store

Josh Masters the victim of bike store shooting

Josh Masters released after 10 year prison sentence for P dealing

It was thought there had been rising tensions between his and other gangs, a source said.

Tae did not enter a plea and was remanded until May 15, when he will appear in the High Court at Auckland.

Joshua James Masters, who last night was in a critical condition at Auckland Hospital after a shooting. Photo / File

He faces a maximum imprisonment term of 14 years if found guilty.

"The man surrendered himself at the Manukau Police Station at around 12.30am," police said in a statement earlier today.

"Police have located the firearm used in the shooting.

"The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital. Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

Masters spent 10 years and five months in jail on drugs and money laundering charges.

One of the conditions of his release was that he was not allowed to associate with gang members, except for those approved by his probation officer, or enter gang-related premises.

The Harley Davidson store in Mt Wellington, Auckland, where Josh Masters was shot. Photo / Doug Sherring

Those conditions were due to expire this month.

Masters was back in court in November after being charged with breaching his parole conditions.

Tributes for Masters have appeared online. One person wished for his "speedy recovery King Killer".

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said police were called to the Mt Wellington store around 1.50pm after reports of a shooting.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A worker at a cafe across the road said they could hear a woman screaming next to an ambulance outside on the road soon after the incident.

A staff member who answered the phone at the motorcycle store said they could not comment and hung up.

The store said on its Facebook page it had cancelled a family event today.

It blamed the cancellation on "actions of individuals at our store today which were entirely beyond our control".