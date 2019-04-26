A motorist is fighting for their life tonight after being stabbed while sitting in their car at an Auckland intersection.

Police were called to Papatoetoe at 7.30pm following the stabbing, which happened at the intersection of Hoteo Ave and Huia Road.

A source at the scene told the Herald the driver of a red Toyota hatchback was stopped at a giveway sign when a person opened the door of the car and stabbed them.

The two are not believed to have known each other.

Advertisement

The driver, who is believed to be in their 60s, was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have been conducting a full scene examination and talking to local residents this evening.

The car remained at the intersection, it's doors wide open while police dusted for prints and collected evidence. Other cars which had been behind the red car also remained parked on the road.

Police said a person had been taken into custody following the stabbing.