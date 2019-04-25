A Waikato man has appeared in court after a Karapiro cafe worker was shot in the head yesterday.

The 67-year-old made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon before Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is accused of shooting the victim, an Asian man working at the Karapiro Cafe and Gifts yesterday morning, in the head.

The victim is today in Waikato Hospital's high dependency unit in a serious but stable condition.

Kerry Burroughs, counsel for the accused, asked for his client to be remanded in custody of mental health authorities at Waikato Hospital's Henry Bennett Centre for assessment.

He also successfully argued for the man's name to be suppressed.

It's understood the man's charge is likely to be upgraded.

The man will reappear in court next month.