One person has died in a road crash south of Cambridge this afternoon.

The crash involving two cars happened at about 1.40pm around 7km from the town on Cambridge Rd in the Rotoorangi area of the Waipa district.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters freed two people who had been trapped in the crash. Both had suffered serious injuries.

The police said one person had died in the crash and two had suffered critical injuries.

Cambridge Rd is closed between Cox and McLarnon Rds. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The police Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

There have been five serious crashes around the country since yesterday, which have left three people with serious injuries, two with critical injuries and two dead.

The first of the fatal crashes was in Napier last night.

In addition, the police said they were advised yesterday of the death of a woman involved in a crash in Waipawa, Hawkes Bay on Monday.