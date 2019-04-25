Prince William has arrived in Christchurch to pay the Royal Family's respects to the victims of the March 15 mosque shootings.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, flew in from Auckland, where, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, he attended the 11am Anzac Day Civic Service at the Auckland War Memorial in the Domain.

He laid a wreath on behalf of his grandmother the Queen but did not address the crowd.

Security was tight at the Domain: Armed police guarded the approaches to the service and security staff stood, backs to the prince, scanning the crowd in all directions.

Some who attended this morning's dawn service at the Domain stayed on to see the prince.

Prince William was greeted with a hongi by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning.

Audrey Tolua, who is visiting from Napier with her niece and nephew, toured the Auckland War Memorial Museum after the early service and decided to stay.

Remuera West Scouts John and Daniel Hayes, who had marched with other scouts at the 9am Anzac service in Newmarket, secured prime spots on the museum steps to watch the Royal visit.

"We came to see Prince William and Jacinda Ardern," said John, 15.

In Christchurch, the prince will meet survivors of the mosque terror attacks and their families.

Buckingham Palace said of his visit: "The duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks."

Prince William laid a wreath at the Cenotaph during this morning's service. Photo / Dean Purcell

William's first stop in Christchurch will be at the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct today.

Tomorrow morning, he will visit Christchurch Hospital and Masjid Al Noor, where the mosque shootings began.

In the afternoon he will go to the Linwood Masjid and later will lay a wreath at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial beside the Avon River near Montreal St. That will be followed by a short walkabout at the area set aside for reflection on the other side of the river.