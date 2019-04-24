Christchurch mosque shooting survivor Mustafa Boztas, 21, attended the Anzac Day dawn service this morning after being discharged from hospital earlier this week.

Boztas, who moved to New Zealand from Turkey 10 years ago, said he wanted to show solidarity and stand with other Kiwis as one.

"I'm from Turkey and this is my tenth year coming to Anzac Day. I came to show my support, and respect and honour our granddads, fathers and sons."

He says he didn't feel like he was in danger.

"I knew it was safe to be here."

Prince William will be in Christchurch today.

"I'm looking forward to meeting Prince William and the Prime Minister. It's good to see him support us," Boztas said.

Boztas was shot in the leg at the Al Noor Mosque.

Thousands gathered in central Christchurch for an especially poignant dawn service just five weeks after New Zealand's worst ever terror attack in the city.

Security around Cranmer Square near Hagley Park was tight with more than 30 armed police and roads blocked off.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the "recent atrocity perpetrated on our city" has given everyone cause to pause and reflect.

Dalziel said it was extraordinary that Turkey today lets Kiwis and Australia visit the old Anzac battleground every year which is now a memorial to peace.

Three flags hung limp in the calm morning air by the cenotaph: New Zealand, Australia and Turkey.