Lotto Powerball has struck for the second time in a week, with one lucky winner now holding a ticket worth $5.3 million.

The lucky player, from Auckland, bought their ticket online via MyLotto.

The win comes just a week after $16.25 million was won, also in Auckland, and also purchased on MyLotto.

It is now the seventh time this year Powerball has been struck. Four of the seven winners bought their tickets on MyLotto.

Advertisement

Tonight's draw also saw two others from Christchurch and Invercargill win $333,333 for First Division.

Those winning tickets were sold at St Martins New World Supermark and Windsor New World.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Hamilton, who took home $100,000.

That winning ticket was sold at Countdown Claudelands.

The winning numbers were: 16, 19, 20, 31, 35, 38.

The bonus ball was 23 and the Powerball was 1.

Strike Four numbers were 35, 19, 20 and 38.

NZ's top 5 luckiest Lotto stores

1. Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings, with 47 first-division wins

2. Richmond Night 'n Day, Nelson, with 34 first-division wins

3. Pak'nSave Riccarton, Christchurch, with 32 first division wins

4. Coastlands Lotto, Paraparaumu and Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch both with 31 first-division wins

5. Greerton Lotto, Tauranga and Mall Books and Lotto, Wellington with 27 first-division wins

Powerball First Division wins in 2019

• 2 January - $22.3 million - Taranaki - Inglewood Bookcentre

• 26 January - $10 million - Feilding - Feilding Video Centre

• 9 February - $8 million - Auckland - MyLotto

• 16 February - $5.5 million - Christchurch - MyLotto

• 13 March - $11 million - Hastings - Unichem Stortford Lodge

• 17 April - $16.2 million - Auckland - MyLotto

• 24 April - $5.3 million - Auckland - MyLotto