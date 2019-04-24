Whanganui Police are searching the area around the Whanganui Regional Museum for a man who stole jewellery from Michael Hill Wanganui.

A police vehicle could be seen parked on Watt St and a dog unit was called in to track the man.

The jewellery store on Victoria Ave was forced to close its doors early due to the theft.

A police spokesperson said the theft occured at approximately 4.30pm.

"There was a theft of some gold chains from a jewellery store on Victoria Avenue.

"A would-be customer ran off with these and police are working to locate him. At this stage he has not been located."