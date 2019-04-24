Whanganui Police are searching the area around the Whanganui Regional Museum for a man who stole jewellery from Michael Hill Wanganui.

A police vehicle could be seen parked on Watt St and a dog unit was called in to track the man.

The jewellery store on Victoria Ave was forced to close its doors early due to the theft.

A police spokesperson said the theft occured at approximately 4.30pm.

"There was a theft of some gold chains from a jewellery store on Victoria Avenue.

"A would-be customer ran off with these and police are working to locate him. At this stage he has not been located."

Police are searching the area around the Whanganui Regional Museum for a man that stole jewellery. Photo / Jesse King
