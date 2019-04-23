In this week's podcast, Leighton focuses on the Sri Lanka attacks, Anzac Day and the state of New Zealand's media.

The Sri Lankan bombings on Easter Sunday killed almost 300 people, many more were injured and the death toll will probably rise.

The country has grown and developed since the civil war ended in 2009. Leighton comments on the tragedy.

Anzac Day has a personal touch this year.

The interview this week centres around "the state of the media", luckily the guest didn't have to travel far.

We talk true and fake news, investigative journalism, competition in NZ, coverage of crises, generational perceptions and you might be surprised as to the most trusted newspaper in the US.

A couple of other matters and some feedback with one notable absence.

