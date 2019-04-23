High up on limestone hills near Waipukurau, nestled among the autumn leaves of the grapevines, lies Pukeora Estate - a sanctuary for many after World War I.

Pukeora translates to "hill of health" as the site was seen as abundant for its fresh air at its 200 metre altitude.

The land was chosen to build a sanatorium to care for soldiers returning from the battlefields of World War I with respiratory illnesses, particularly mustard gas injuries and later tuberculosis.

While it was a place of solitude and recovery - the site became a place of sanctuary with its long verandas, rehabilitation areas and social gatherings.

Pukeora Estate in Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

During its 60 years of operation at least 7000 people were treated.

Owner Max Annabell said the history of the buildings stretch as far as Featherston, when the Military Training Camp was decommissioned, and the buildings were offered to other government departments with some being relocated to Pukeora by rail about 1920.

The buildings included a staff recreation room, a key hospital ward which became the isolation ward along with a couple of houses.

The Health Department controlled Pukeora until October 1, 1933, when, after an outcome of the National Expenditure Commission's Report, the department had received instructions to cease control of the institution.

Thousands of people were treated at the estate after World War I. Photo / Paul Taylor

Pukeora was until September 1956, the only male tuberculosis sanatorium in the North Island.

When it was converted by the Waipawa Hospital Board to a home for people with disabilities, it was claimed to have been the only institution of its kind in the world.

"It's just touched so many people's lives throughout the years, since we've owned it we've had a lot of people drive up and tell us their stories of their time spent here - there were so many friendships and even relationships, it's a very special place for quite a few people," Annabell said.

In 2000, Max and his wife Kate Annabell moved from England to New Zealand and by chance, bought 7000sq m of abandoned hospital buildings along with the seven houses which stretched across 86ha.

The estate is today used for weddings, exhibitions, conventions and more. Photo / Paul Taylor

The purchase was a tad overwhelming for the couple who were used to a one bedroom flat in London.

While living in the UK, the couple took up a winter wine class and fell in love with all things involved in the process.

They were drawn in by the polished vinyl floors of the endless corridors and the glorious views of rolling hills, craggy mountains and the winding Tukituki River - but the couple struck gold when they learned of the limestone hills in which the estate was built, as it was perfect wine growing country.

Inside Pukeora Estate. Photo / Paul Taylor

The estate is today used for weddings, exhibitions, conventions and more.