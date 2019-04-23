A moderate quake has struck 10km southwest of Dannevirke.

GeoNet says the 4.9 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 25km, just after 4.35am.

An early wakeup call for many in the lower North Island. Our duty officer has reviewed that quake as a M4.8, 25km depth just south of Dannevirke. We've had over 2700 felt reports for that one #eqnz https://t.co/2YdpiH8vtB pic.twitter.com/SloY1iA8X0 — GeoNet (@geonet) April 23, 2019

Thousands of residents in the lower North Island reported to GeoNet they felt the early morning shakes.

One Newstalk ZB listener rang after being jolted awake near Woodville.

Others from Palmerston North said they also felt it.

"I'm from Palmerston North and it was nice and sharp here," one person posted on social media.

Good jolt in Palmy just now. Glad our old house can sway. Gulp. How is everyone?#eqnz — Lorna Johnson (@lornaajohnson) April 23, 2019

The earthquake was also described as "sharp" as far away as Whanganui.

"Hit twice, hard and sharp where I am," one person wrote on social media.

Good shake up Taihape way too. Hope everyone's okay closer to Dannevirke, been some good shakes over that way in past years — Eloise (Ellie) Whyte (@kiwielle) April 23, 2019

Morning Lorna! Was a good jolt to wake us up!! — Nicola Stone (@nastone72) April 23, 2019

Others were not so impressed at the early Wednesday alarm.

"Damn earthquake, you suck waking me this early, grrr not impressed."