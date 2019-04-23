A moderate quake has struck 10km southwest of Dannevirke.
GeoNet says the 4.9 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 25km, just after 4.35am.
Thousands of residents in the lower North Island reported to GeoNet they felt the early morning shakes.
One Newstalk ZB listener rang after being jolted awake near Woodville.
Others from Palmerston North said they also felt it.
"I'm from Palmerston North and it was nice and sharp here," one person posted on social media.
The earthquake was also described as "sharp" as far away as Whanganui.
"Hit twice, hard and sharp where I am," one person wrote on social media.
Others were not so impressed at the early Wednesday alarm.
"Damn earthquake, you suck waking me this early, grrr not impressed."