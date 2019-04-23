Tomorrow is Anzac Day, when the sacrifices and valour of our servicemen and women will be honoured at events around the country. New Zealanders take time to honour those who have served our country, at home and offshore, through dawn parades, civic services and the laying of wreaths at memorials. These are the services.

The main services- what you need to know

Auckland Domain Services

Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.30am in the underground carpark at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Domain Dr, in Parnell, for the parade starting at 5.45am. Service starts at 6am in front of the museum. The service will also be broadcast live on Māori Television.

Civic Service:

Advertisement

Assemble at 10.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark. Service starts at 11am in front of the museum.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is expected to attend the 11am service before travelling to Christchurch to meet survivors of the mosque terror attacks.

Road closures and restrictions: 12am-4pm tomorrow on Cenotaph Rd, Football Rd, Lovers Lane, Maunsell Rd Extension, Museum Circuit, The Crescent, Titoki St, Wintergarden Rd.

Parking: Free parking available on the Auckland Domain sports fields (in the event of bad weather, parking on the sports fields will not be permitted.)

Secure Parking will offer parking at The Old Brewery, on the corner of Suiter St and Khyber Pass Rd, for a gold coin donation, with proceeds to the RSA. Attendants are on site to collect donations; use of the pay machines is not required.

Public transport: Extra train and bus services are operating for getting to the Dawn Service. Go to at.govt.nz for more information.

Additional information: Only small handbags will be permitted into the service. Essential larger items, such as nappies or baby food, must be brought in a clear zip-lock bag. If attending services later in the day, bringing water, a hat and sunscreen is recommended.

Wellington National Services

Pukeahu Dawn Service:

Assemble in Tasman St for the parade. The service starts at 6am at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

Citizens' Wreath-Laying at Cenotaph Precinct:

9am on the corner of Lampton Quay and Bowen St.

National Commemoration Service:

11am at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

Ataturk Service:

2.30pm at Ataturk Memorial Park, Tarakena Bay.

Last Post at Pukeahu:

5pm at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

Road closures and parking restrictions: Tasman St, Tory St, Rugby St, Haining St, Martin Square, south side, until 2pm. Lambton Quay northbound, between Bowen St and Bunny St from 5am to 12pm.

What will the weather be like?

Auckland can expect a bit of morning cloud then a fine day. Southwesterlies. A high of 21C and a low of 14C. Wellington is in for a cloudy day with morning drizzle possible. A high of 18C and a low of 13C.

What is open?

Anzac Day is a public holiday and most shops will be closed until 1pm. Exceptions include dairies, petrol stations, some bars, cafes and restaurants and pharmacies.

What is lit up?

The Harbour Bridge has a commemorative light show on today and tomorrow between 6pm and midnight. Go to vector.co.nz/lights to listen to the accompanying audio track. The Auckland War Memorial Museum will also be lit up today and tomorrow.

AUCKLAND

Anzac Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Michael Craig

Avondale RSA Service:

10.30am, 48 Rosebank Rd

Birkenhead RSA Service:

10am, Recreation Drive

Browns Bay/East Coast Bays Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.30am, service at 6am at War Memorial, Manly Esplanade, Browns Bay

Browns Bay/East Coast Bays Civic Service:

Assemble at 8.15am, service at 8.45am at War Memorial, Manly Esplanade

Henderson RSA Service:

11am, 66-70 Railside Ave

Hibiscus Coast Community RSA Service:

Assemble at 10.45am at Hibiscus Coast Community RSA, 43A Vipond Rd, Stanmore Bay, Whangapāraoa. Service at 11am at Hibiscus Coast Community RSA

Howick Dawn Service:

6am at Stockade Hill

Howick Civic Service:

11am at Stockade Hill

Grey Lynn Service and March:

Assemble at 9.15am, corner of Castle St and Richmond Rd

Manukau Memorial Gardens Dawn Service:

6am at Monument, Manukau Memorial Gardens

Mt Wellington Civic Service:

Assemble at 9.15am, 163 Queens Rd in the carpark. Service at 10am at Panmure Community Hall, 7-13 Pilkington Rd

New Lynn RSA Wreath-laying:

12.30pm, 2 Veronica St

Newmarket Parade and Service:

Assemble on the corner of Teed St and Osborne St at 8.45am. Parade starts at 9am along Broadway, to Olympic Park. Service at 9.15am at Olympic Park

Onehunga Civic Service:

Assemble at 9am, corner of Onehunga Mall and Arthur St. Service at 10am at Onehunga RSA, corner of Onehunga Mall and Princes St

Ōrākei Civic Service:

Assemble at 10.10am at the Tile Warehouse carpark next to Ōrākei RSA Clubrooms, 178 Kepa Rd. Service at 10.30am at Ōrākei RSA Clubrooms.

Ōtāhuhu Civic Service:

9.30am at Ōtāhuhu War Memorial, Great South Rd

Paremoremo Service:

6am, Sanders House, Sanders Reserve, 142 Sanders Rd

Piha Service:

2pm, War Memorial Reserve, Lion Rock

Pt Chevalier Civic Service:

Assemble at 10am on the corner of Alberta St and Pt Chevalier Rd. Service at 11am at Pt Chevalier RSA, 1136 Great North Rd

Papakura Dawn Service:

6am at Cenotaph, corner of Great South Rd and Opaheke Rd

Papakura Civic Service:

9am at Cenotaph

Pukekohe Dawn Service:

6am at Pukekohe War Memorial Town Hall, Massey Ave

Pukekohe Civic Service:

11am at Pukekohe War Memorial Town Hall

Royal Oak Flag-Raising Ceremony:

6.30am, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 147 Pah Rd

Waiheke Island Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.30am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops. Service at 5.50am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner of Belgium St and Ostend Rd

Waiheke Island Civic Service:

Assemble at 10.45am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops. Service at 11.10am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall

Waikumete Dawn Service:

6am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden

Waikumete Civic Service:

11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery. Road closures will be in place around Waikumete Cemetery. Temporary bylaw in place. No dogs allowed (except service dogs) at Waikumete Cemetery from 5am-1pm on Anzac Day.

Warkworth Dawn Service:

6am at War Memorial, Church Hill

Warkworth Civic Service:

10.30am at War Memorial

Wellsford Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at 1 Port Albert Rd. Service at 6am at RSA, 1 Olympus Rd

FAR NORTH, NORTHLAND, HAURAKI GULF

Whangarei Anzac Day dawn parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

Far North Kaitaia RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am, 12 Matthews Ave

Great Barrier Island Civic Service:

Service at 12 noon at Barrier Social Club, 21 Medland Rd, Tryphena Hall, Tryphena

Kaikohe and District RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am. Parade at 6am to the Memorial Hall Cenotaph at 5 Memorial Ave

Kamo Community Service:

10-11am at Kamo War Memorial Hall, Corner of Boswell St and Grant St

Kerikeri RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at 37 Cobham Rd

Russell Commemorative Service:

9am, Returned Services Cemetery, Long Beach

Russell Civic Service:

10.40am at 1 Chapel St. Service persons assemble at the Russell RSA, 1 Chapel St, where they will be joined by the contingent from Paihia before marching to the Russell Village Green, next to the Cenotaph, for the civic service at 11am

Whangaroa Dawn Service:

5-7am at Te Ngaere Marae, 1806 Wainui Road, Kaeo

WAIKATO

Hamilton Dawn Service:

6am with the parade leaving Knox St at 5.45am and finishing around 6.40am

Hamilton Civic Service:

Leaves Knox St at 9.45am with the service at 10am until around 11.15am

Mangakino District RSA Service:

11am at the Cenotaph, 34 Wairenga Rd

Paeroa RSA Dawn Service:

Bus leaves 5.45am from Club Rooms. Service at 6am, Cenotaph, Primrose Hill

Raglan RSA Civic Service:

11am parade from Wainui Rd to Cenotaph at 7 Bow St

Te Aroha RSA Dawn Service:

Parade leaves the RSA, at 67 Rewi St, at 5.45am. Service at 6am at the War Memorial Clock Tower, Kenrick St

Te Aroha Civic Service:

Assemble at RSA at 10.15am. Service at 10.30am at the War Memorials, Kenrick St

Thames RSA Dawn Parade and Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at Thames RSA/Workingmens Club, 407 Cochrane St, marching to Thames War Memorial Civic Centre at 200 Mary St for the service starting at 6am

Thames Civic Service:

9.45am from Sealey and Pollen Streets. Service at 10am, Thames War Memorial Civic Centre Cenotaph

COROMANDEL

Colville Dawn Service:

6am at the Colville War Memorial Hall, Colville Rd

Coromandel Service:

10am at Memorial Reserve, 355 Kapanga Rd

Matarangi Service:

Assemble at the corner of Cordyline Crescent and Ake Ake Ave at 10.30am to march off at 10.40am for an 11am service at Matarangi Volunteer Rural Fire Force Station, near Matarangi Shopping Centre

Pāuanui Dawn Service:

6am at Pāuanui Surf Lifesaving Club, Pāuanui Boulevard, (Pāuanui Sports and Recreation Club if wet)

Pāuanui Civic Service:

Assemble at Pāuanui Garden Centre at 10.45am, to march to Pāuanui Sports and Recreation Club, Sheppard Ave for an 11am service.

Tairua Dawn Service:

6am at Tairua Ex-Servicemen's Cemetery, Main Rd

Tairua Civic Parade:

Assemble outside the Tairua Fire Station, Main Rd, at 10.30am to march off at 10.45am for an 11am service at Tairua Community Hall, Main Rd

Tapu Dawn Parade and Service:

5.45am parade from Tapu Fire Station to Cenotaph, Tapu Hall, followed by a service

Whangamatā Dawn Service:

6.30am assemble at Whangamatā Surf Club

Whangamatā Civic Service:

Assemble at 10.20am at the council offices, Port Rd for the parade. Civic service at 11am Whangamatā War Memorial Hall, Port Rd

Whitianga Dawn Service:

5.45am from Mercury Bay Club carpark, Cook Drive, followed by service at Soldiers' Memorial Park

BAY OF PLENTY

Mount Maunganui Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / John Borren

Katikati Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at the Talisman Hotel for 6am march to the Katikati War Memorial Square

Katikati Remembrance Service:

9am Katikati Cemetery, Hot Springs Rd

Maketū Cenotaph Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at Maketū Cenotaph for 6am service

Matamata RSA Dawn Service:

5.30am, 5 Ngaio St, Matamata

Mt Maunganui Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at Mt Drury for 6am service at Mt Maunganui Cenotaph

Mt Maunganui Civic Service:

Assemble at 10.45am at Pāpāmoa Memorial Stella Place carpark next to Pāpāmoa Pony Club for service at 11am. If the weather turns out to be wet, gather at Mt Maunganui RSA (544 Maunganui Rd)

Pyes Pa Cemetery Remembrance Service:

12pm at 403 Pyes Pa Rd

Rotorua's Parade and Civic Memorial Service:

8.45am at Southern Trust Sportsdrome, Queens Drive, Government Gardens

Tauranga RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at Hayes Ave at 5.45am. Service at 6am at 1237 Cameron Rd in Greerton

Tauranga Civic Service, Memorial Park:

Assemble at Memorial Park, next to Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, at 8.30am for 9am service

Te Puke Memorial Service:

10am, assemble on 130 Jellicoe St, opposite Kiwibank

Waihi Beach Dawn Service:

6am at Waihi Beach RSA, 99 Beach Rd. Wreath-laying at 8am at Waihi Cemetery, memorial service at 9.30am at Waihi Beach RSA, 99 Beach Rd

TAUPŌ

Taupō RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.50am outside the Great Lake Centre, Story Place and march to Cenotaph

Taupō District Council Civic Service:

10.15am meet on Fairy Rd outside the Lions Train to march to the Cenotaph for 10.30am service.

HAWKE'S BAY

Hastings Anzac Dawn Service at the Hastings Cenotaph. Photo / John Cowpland

Clive/Haumoana Parade:

9.20am fall-in at St Francis, Ferry Rd

Hastings Dawn Parade:

Assemble at 5.15am, Karamu Rd, outside iSite Russell St, to march to Cenotaph for 5.30am service. If wet, service will be at Clubs Hastings. All ex-service personnel are invited to the service at the Hawke's Bay Hospital Soldiers Memorial at 10am

Havelock North Parade:

Assemble at 9am, with wreath bearers at Cenotaph

Kohupātiki Marae Service in memory of 28th Māori Battalion:

Assemble at 11am at southern end of carpark, Kohupātiki Marae, Farndon Rd, Clive, for 12 noon service

Maraekakaho Service:

9.30am at Maraekakaho Hall

Taradale RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.30am at 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier to travel to 6am service at Lone Pine Cemetery, Puketapu Rd

Taradale RSA Civic Service:

Assemble at 8.30am outside Paper Plus in Taradale, to march to Clock Tower at 8.45am for a 9am memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony

Waimarama Dawn Service:

6.30am at Memorial Hall

GISBORNE

Gisborne Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.40am outside the Council Chambers, Fitzherbert St and march to the Cenotaph, The Esplanade, for 6am service

Uawa-Tolaga Bay Dawn Service:

6am at the War Memorial Gates, Tolaga Bay. Unveiling of the rejuvenated war graves at the cemetery at 7am

Gisborne Civic Parade:

Assemble at 9am in groups at the Wi Pere monument (Reads Quay) for a 9.30am service

WHANGANUI, MANAWATŪ, PALMERSTON NORTH

Whanganui Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Bulls RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at 55 High St outside the RSA for parade to Cenotaph service at 6am

Bulls Service at Bess World War I Horse Memorial:

9am at Flock House, 1427 Parewanui Rd, Parewanui. Follow the purple arrows from Bulls to the Bess World War I Horse Memorial in Parewanui

Eketahuna Bridge Commemoration Service:

2pm, 3600 State Highway, 2 Kaiporoporo Mt Bruce, Eketahuna

Feilding RSA Dawn Parade and Service of Remembrance:

Assemble at 6am at 14 Bowen St for parade to the Cenotaph in Manchester Square. Service at 6.30am

Foxton RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at RSA, 1 Easton St. Cenotaph service at 6.15am on the corner of Main St and Avenue Rd

Foxton Civic Service:

9-10.15am, Manawatū College, Ladys Mile

Halcombe Community Day:

9am-2pm, Halcombe Memorial Hall, 77 Willoughby St

Hunterville RSA Dawn Parade and Service of Remembrance:

Assemble at 5.45am outside the RSA clubrooms,13 Bruce St

Levin Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.45am at Levin RSA, Devon St for 6.15am Cenotaph service at the corner of Bath St and Cambridge St

Levin Civic Ceremony:

Assemble at 10am on Bath St outside Te Takere for the 10.30am Cenotaph service at the corner of Bath St and Cambridge St

Levin Retreat Ceremonies:

4.45pm The Avenue Cemetery, 5.15pm Tiro Tiro Rd Cemetery

Marton RSA Dawn Parade:

5.45am at 403 Wellington Rd. Parade starts opposite BJW Motors in Wellington Rd at 5.40am for a service at the Marton War Memorial Hall forecourt

Manakau Special Memorial Service:

7.20-8:20am, Manakau Hall, Mokena Kohere St

Moutoa Civic Ceremony:

9-9.30am, Moutoa Memorial Gates, Foxton-Shannon Rd, Shannon

Palmerston North Dawn Service:

6am, The Square, 22 Central

Shannon RSA Service:

11.30am, at Old Post Office, Plimmer Terrace

Tararua Civic Service:

Assemble at 8.50am for parade from Knox Church, High St to Cenotaph on the corner of High St and Christian St, Dannevirke, for 9am service

Tokomaru Bay Service:

Assemble at 9.40am for march from Memorial Gate to Tokomaru School. Service at 10am at Tokomaru RSA and Country Club, corner of Matipo St and Tawa St

Waitarere Beach Civic Service:

8.15-10.15am, Waitarere Beach Domain

Whanganui RSA Dawn Service:

Service at 5.30am at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre. Also, Maxwell Service at 9.30am, Brunswick Service at 10am, Turakina Service at 10am and 28th Māori Battalion Service at 11am at Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Woodville RSA Dawn Service:

6.30am at 58 Ross St. Dawn Parade with NZDF Personnel at Fountaine Square

TARANAKI

Eltham RSA Civic Service:

9am, at the Memorial Gates entrance to Eltham Primary School, followed by a remembrance ceremony at the Soldiers' Cemetery in the Eltham Cemetery, Anderson Rd

Inglewood RSA Dawn Service:

6am, corner of Rata St and Matai St

New Plymouth Dawn Parade:

Assemble at 6am at the corner of Queen St and King St for parade followed by service at the Cenotaph

New Plymouth Civic Service:

Assemble at 10am at the corner of Queen St and King St for parade followed by service at the Cenotaph

Okato Service:

Assemble at 9.45am opposite Lahar Cafe for parade to 10am service at Okato Hall

Opunake Dawn Service:

Assemble at 6am at the Opunake Town Hall for a 6.15am service at the Cenotaph. 8am public services at the Services Cemetery. 11am service at Te Kiri Cenotaph. 5.30pm service at Pihama Cenotaph

South Taranaki RSA Dawn and Civic Service:

Assemble outside the South RSA under the Arch for a 6.30am service at 130 Princes St, Hawera

Stratford Dawn Service:

6am at the Cross of Sacrifice outside the War Memorial Centre, Miranda St

Stratford Civic Service:

Assemble at 2 Fenton St at 10.15am for parade to War Memorial Centre for 11am civic service. The wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Cross of Sacrifice afterwards

Waitara RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at the RSA at 5.40am, 16 Queen St

Waitara RSA Civic Service:

Assemble at 9.40am to march to Knox Church for civic service. 10.45am march to Cenotaph for wreath-laying

WELLINGTON REGION

Wellington's Pukeahu War National Memorial Park will host services through the day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Featherston Cemetery Service:

Assemble at 7.55am at the Cross of Sacrifice for 8am service at 71 Western Lake Rd

Featherston Civic Service:

9am, Anzac Hall, 62 Bell St. Service is followed by a short march to Featherston's War Memorial for the laying of wreaths

Brooklyn Service:

10.30am at Brooklyn Community Centre, 18 Harrison St

Island Bay Ministers Association, Tapu Te Ranga Marae and the New Zealand Returned and Services Association Service:

12-1pm, Island Bay School, 6 Thames St, Wellington

Johnsonville Parade:

Assemble at 9.30am at Burgess Rd for service at the Salvation Army Citadel

Karori RSA Service:

10.30am, 27a Campbell St

Lower Hutt Citizens Commemorative Service:

Assemble at 9.30am at Ballinger Gardens for 10am service at the Memorial Gates

Paraparaumu RSA Dawn Service:

Assemble at 6.20am at the Hospital Gates, Tutanekai St for 6.30am service at the corner of Tutanekai St and Amohia St

Porirua City Civic Service:

9-10am, Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana St

St John's Church Service:

11am, 563 Fergusson Drive

Stokes Valley RSA Ceremony:

Assemble at 10.30am, Stokes Valley shops, Stokes Valley Rd for 11am ceremony at Stokes Valley Memorial, 21 Hawthorn Crescent, Lower Hutt

Tawa RSA Civic Service:

Assemble at 9.30am at the New World carpark for parade to 10am service at the Tawa RSA Hall, 89 Oxford St

Taita Lawn Cemetery Service:

8am at the Bowling Club, 25 Vogel St Naenae. Public service at 11.15am at the Returned Services section of Taita Lawn Cemetery with poppy laying on plaque sites.

Titahi Bay RSA Dawn Parade:

Assemble outside Titahi Bay Surf Club for 6am service at Bay Drive

Titahi Bay RSA Citizens Parade:

Assemble at 10.15am, 74 Main Rd and march to Whitehouse Rd Cenotaph for 10.30am service

Upper Hutt Dawn Service:

Assemble at 5.30am at Queen St carpark (behind ANZ) for parade to 6am service at 838 Fergusson Drive

Upper Hutt RSA Akatarawa Cemetery Service:

9.30am, gather for service at 838 Akatarawa Rd in Birchville

Wainuiomata Valley RSA Services:

6am for flag-raising at Cenotaph, Queen St. 6.15am for flag-raising at Memorial Gardens, Hine Rd. 11am for Community Service at Cenotaph

• For more information on services in your area, visit your local council website or rsa.org.nz/find-an-anzac-service