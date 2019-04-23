Police have arrested a man following the death of 17-month-old Sadie-Leigh Gardner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindsay Pilbrow said a 39-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Sadie-Leigh was taken to Auckland's Starship Hospital from Tauranga with serious head injuries following an incident on March 27.

Police investigators at an apartment complex in Maungatapu after Sadie-Leigh Gardner was taken to Starship. Photo / Andrew Warner

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow charged with murder, Pilbrow said.

Earlier this month, Pilbrow said the results of the post mortem and medical examinations had prompted police to treat the death as a homicide.

Sadie-Leigh arrived in hospital with critical injuries on March 27, following the incident at an address in Maungatapu Rd.

She died in Starship Hospital two days later, on Friday March 29.