Police have charged a 42-year-old after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer in central Auckland last month.

Police today said they had arrested and charged a man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the incident on Lorne Street last month.

The 42-year-old accused is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

At the time of the incident, police described the alleged assault, on the same street as Auckland Central Library, as a "vicious attack".