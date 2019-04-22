Messages of love and support for the Mad Butcher, Sir Peter Leitch, are being posted online after news he is recovering from heart surgery.

His son-in-law and Mad Butcher store owner Michael Morton told the Herald Leitch had three heart surgeries last week but is on the mend.

"He had heart surgery last Monday and had major complications with it, ended up having three surgeries," Morton said.

"Then he had some more complications that come with it. He come out of ICU a day ago but he's going all right.

"It's a stressful time for everybody but look, he's in very good care and everybody is pleased with how he is starting to progress."

The Mad Butcher also took to his Facebook page over the weekend to alert his followers of the news he was "battling" for his life in hospital.

The Vodafone Warriors super fan posted following the teams' loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday night, saying he was "bloody grateful" to wake up.

Facebook users have responded to Leitch below his comment, wishing him the best and hoping for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, hundreds more of Leitch's fans have taken to social media to share their support for him and his family.

"Love & best wishes from your Australian fans, Sir Peter!" one Facebook user wrote.

"The Peter Leitch is a true Kiwi legend and just a fantastic, fantastic guy, get well soon Butch!" another said.

"The game isn't over until the final whistle's been blown sunshine so keep going," another user said.

"Speedy Recovery Peter and our sincere love goes out to your families," one person said.

Vodafone Warriors chief executive Cameron George the club was wishing Leitch a swift return to health.

"On behalf of our staff, players and fans we wish him a speedy recovery," George said.

"He is a massive part of our club and culture and we can't wait to have him back fighting fit again soon."