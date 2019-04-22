Four divers have been rescued after they were reported missing off Matauri Bay earlier today.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called at 11.30am after the divers had not been seen for an hour.

"All the divers had been recovered by 12.20pm and no medical attention was required," she said.

Coastguard New Zealand spokeswoman Shelley Ashdown said they dispatched three crews to assist with the rescue including Coastguard Northland Air Patrol and Whangaroa Rescue.

"All have been stood down after the divers were found safe and well," she said.