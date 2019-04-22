Two paintings by a Kiwi artist have been selected from more than 2000 entries to appear alongside portraits by some of Britain's leading artists.

Sarah Jane Moon's portraits will appear in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters' annual exhibition in central London.

The pair are entitled 'Bird La Bird' and 'Untitled (Portrait of My Girlfriend)', respectively.

Sarah Jane Moon's portrait of queer performance artist Bird La Bird has been selected to appear in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters' annual exhibition in central London. Image / Sarah Jane Moon

With some 200 portraits on show it is reported to be the largest exhibition of recent portraits in the country.

Moon is an award-winning painter based in London, who exhibits and teaches in the UK and abroad.

She was awarded the Arts Charitable Trust Award in 2015 and the Bulldog Bursary for Portraiture in 2013.

Moon returns home to New Zealand yearly and is a graduate of Victoria University of Wellington.

This year's exhibition will be on display from May 9 to 24.

Prizes and awards available to exhibitors include the £10,000 ($19,465) Ondaatje Prize for Portraiture and the £3000 ($5838) de Laszlo Foundation Award.