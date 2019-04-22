Two paintings by a Kiwi artist have been selected from more than 2000 entries to appear alongside portraits by some of Britain's leading artists.

Sarah Jane Moon's portraits will appear in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters' annual exhibition in central London.

The pair are entitled 'Bird La Bird' and 'Untitled (Portrait of My Girlfriend)', respectively.

Sarah Jane Moon's portrait of queer performance artist Bird La Bird has been selected to appear in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters' annual exhibition in central London. Image / Sarah Jane Moon
Sarah Jane Moon's portrait of queer performance artist Bird La Bird has been selected to appear in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters' annual exhibition in central London. Image / Sarah Jane Moon

With some 200 portraits on show it is reported to be the largest exhibition of recent portraits in the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Moon is an award-winning painter based in London, who exhibits and teaches in the UK and abroad.

She was awarded the Arts Charitable Trust Award in 2015 and the Bulldog Bursary for Portraiture in 2013.

Moon returns home to New Zealand yearly and is a graduate of Victoria University of Wellington.

This year's exhibition will be on display from May 9 to 24.

Prizes and awards available to exhibitors include the £10,000 ($19,465) Ondaatje Prize for Portraiture and the £3000 ($5838) de Laszlo Foundation Award.

Related articles:

LIFESTYLE

Who stole the Lindauers? Inside an art heist

23 Mar, 2019 8:00am
18 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Arrest made after theft of Auckland Museum artefact

25 Mar, 2019 12:00pm
2 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Frances Hodgkins: A life in colour

20 Apr, 2019 8:11am
14 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Wellington artist designs Time Magazine cover

22 Mar, 2019 6:54pm
3 minutes to read