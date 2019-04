A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Kelston yesterday morning.

One patient was transported to hospital by ambulance after an assault on St Leonards Rd.

Police were called shortly after 5am as neighbours reported hearing a fight.



The 20-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Waitakere District Court today.



The victim remains in a serious condition.