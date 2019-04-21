More than 100 New Zealanders are registered as being in Sri Lanka where coordinated explosions have killed at least 138 people in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Herald there are currently 115 Kiwis registered as being in the South Asian country.

The Ministry is responding to reports of bomb blasts in and around the country's largest city, Colombo, and at a church at Batticaloa, on the east coast.

But government officials have not received any reports of New Zealand citizens being caught up in the terror attacks.

"New Zealanders in Sri Lanka are advised to exercise a high degree of vigilance in public areas and to follow any advice issued by local authorities," an MFAT spokesperson said.

"New Zealanders in Sri Lanka in need of consular assistance should contact the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi on +91 11 468 83170."

Kiwis in the country are being asked to register their details at www.safetravel.govt.nz.

Simultaneous explosions hit churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, with the numbers of the dead and injured varying.

A Sri Lankan elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo. Photo / AP

Sri Lanka security officials said six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists.

A senior official told The Associated Press that the death toll has reached 138 people.

A Sri Lanka state-run newspaper, the Daily News, reported that more than 500 people have been hospitalised with injuries caused by the blasts.

An official said they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital earlier told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.