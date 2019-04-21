Emergency services are attending a motor vehicle crash in Tamahere, south of Hamilton.

The crash happened just after 3.30pm this afternoon at the intersection of Marychurch Rd and Tauwhare Rd.

St John transported one person to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition and another person in a moderate condition.

Initial reports were that a person was trapped, a police media spokesperson said.

St John, Fire and Emergency NZ and police are all in attendance.

Meanwhile a man is in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital after the car he was driving collided with a bus in Ngāhinapouri this afternoon.

The crash happened at 1pm on State Highway 39 near Duncan Rd and Finlayson Rd, south of Hamilton.

The driver of the bus and his wife were shaken but the sole occupant of the car was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, a police media spokesperson said.

Firefighters had to cut the man from the wrecked the vehicle.

SH39 remains closed between Tuhikaramea Rd and Ngāhinapouri Rd and a detour is in place via Ngahinapouri Rd, Gillard Rd and Tuhikaramea Rd, according to New Zealand Transport Agency.

There were also two serious crashes overnight.

One person is fighting for their life after the car they were travelling in collided with a power pole at the intersection of Huia and Kiwi sts in Taupō shortly before 12.30am.

Another person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after their car went off the road into a paddock at Tirohanga in the Eastern Bay of Plenty just before 10pm on Saturday.