A tramper reported missing in Canterbury has been found safe and well.

Police said Brigitte Visagie (56) walked to Nina Hut with two companions on Friday and stayed the night before beginning their walk back to State Highway 7 yesterday.

However, Ms Visagie became separated from her group and was last seen at the Nina swing bridge about 1pm yesterday.

Police on Sunday morning called for sightings of Ms Visagie, and in a statement around 2pm they said she had been found safe and well.

"She was located by a LandSAR volunteer team a short time ago, not far from where she was last seen."